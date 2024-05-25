Success of Dallas-area MLB, NBA, NHL teams puts more “f—king pressure” on Cowboys

On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic delivered under extra pressure, scoring the biggest postseason win by a Texas team in Minnesota since Drew Pearson got away with pushing Nate Wright to the ground.

And that puts even more pressure on the Cowboys to do something, or anything, to keep up with their pro-sports colleges in the area.

The Texas Rangers are defending World Series champions. The Mavs are up 2-0 in the NBA Western Conference finals. And the Dallas Stars have made it to the brink of a Stanley Cup Final appearance.

The success of those franchises prompted Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to state the obvious this week: It puts “more fucking pressure” on the football team.

He’s right. It’s embarrassing, frankly, for the Cowboys. Consider the graphic ESPN displayed this week. “Seasons Since Last Conference Finals App.”

Mavericks, zero.

Stars, zero.

Rangers, zero.

Cowboys, 28.

It’s amazing. It’s almost incomprehensible. For the first 30 Super Bowls, the Cowboys played in the game to qualify for the Super Bowl SIXTEEN TIMES. For the next 28 Super Bowls, ZERO.

The fact that they’ve remained “America’s Team” despite nearly three decades of not even having a chance to qualify for “America’s Game” remains far more impressive than anything Jerry Jones has done. What other team would continue to have such a huge following after so many years of failure?

If you follow our stuff (and thank you if you do), you know I’ve been suggesting this year that Jones doesn’t really care about winning the Super Bowl. He cares about maximizing the profitability and the value of his team. And Jones has managed to do that, even without the team doing anything truly significant since 1995.