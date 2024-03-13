Joe Flacco to sign a one-year deal with Colts

The Browns wanted Joe Flacco back, and Joe Flacco wanted to go back.

It didn’t work out this time.

Flacco has agreed to a one-year deal with the Colts, PFT confirmed, with $4.5 million guaranteed and $4.2 million more available in incentives.

Flacco signed a $1.8 million deal with $4.05 million in incentives during the 2023 season when the Browns needed a quarterback. He went 4-1 as a starter for Cleveland, helping power the team to the postseason and winning comeback player of the year.

Flacco completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 1,616 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions for Cleveland. But the postseason loss to Houston did not go as well with Flacco throwing for 307 yards with a touchdown and two pick-sixes in the blowout loss.

The Colts have Anthony Richardson as their starting quarterback but saw only a small sample size last year before the rookie underwent right shoulder surgery.

Flacco has familiarity with Colts coach Shane Steichen, who was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator in 2021 when Flacco spent a brief time as Jalen Hurts’ backup. The Eagles traded Flacco back to the Jets after Zach Wilson injured a knee, so he never played a down for Philadelphia.

Flacco, the 18th overall pick of the 2008 draft, turned 39 in January.