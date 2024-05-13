Watch Now
PFT Draft: Teams we want in most primetime games
From the Texans to the Lions, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which teams they are hoping land in a number of primetime windows for the 2024 NFL season.
Analyst John Parry takes job with unnamed team
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the transition for John Parry to go from being an official to working directly for a team.
Arnold embracing Lions 'kneecap-biting' mentality
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack why Terrion Arnold is such a good personality fit for the Lions after his recent quote about his mom inspiring his competitiveness.
McCarthy not overwhelmed learning Vikings offense
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain how J.J. McCarty is in a great spot working with Kevin O'Connell, as well as take a deep dive into his throwing mechanics.
How Zeke's role will evolve in return with Cowboys
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how the Cowboys' RB room will operate next season with Ezekiel Elliott back in the fold.
Mayo reiterates Maye is competing with Brissett
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore the possibility of the Patriots creating an environment where Jacoby Brissett is the starter this year while Drake Maye gets up to speed.
Nix will be 'boring in a good way' for Payton
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Sean Payton's read on Bo Nix so far and shed light on how his dependability is exactly what the head coach is looking for after a turbulent stint with Russell Wilson.
How Penix Jr. is navigating dynamic with Cousins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Michael Penix Jr. needs to be ready because no one knows how Kirk Cousins will recover from his injury and how the rookie is approaching the situation.
Daniels, Nabers call off bet amid concerns
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the betting culture in the NFL among players, after Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers have cancelled their $10K bet for Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Quinn wears unlicensed shirt with feathers on logo
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out the logistical issues with Dan Quinn wearing a shirt that has aspects of the former Washington logo.
Daniels is focused on 'being a sponge'
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss what's in store for Jayden Daniels as he transitions to the NFL level and why they don't see any situation in which he isn't the starter come Week 1.
Williams' maturity has him on elite QB track
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine Caleb Williams' leadership style and discuss how he has both the skills and demeanor to become one of the best QBs in the NFL.