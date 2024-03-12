Leonard Williams agrees to three-year deal to stick with Seahawks

Leonard Williams is staying in the Pacific Northwest.

According to multiple reports, Williams has agreed to a new deal with the Seahawks.

NFL Media reports Williams’ contract is for three years and worth $64.5 million.

Seattle sent a second-round and fifth-round pick to the Giants to acquire Williams in a midseason trade. He ended up playing 10 games for the Seahawks to give him 18 total games in the regular season. He recorded 4.0 sacks with 41 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits with Seattle.

The No. 6 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Williams has appeared in 142 games with 133 starts for the Jets, Giants, and Seahawks.

He’s recorded 43.5 sacks with 68 tackles for loss and 173 quarterback hits in his career.