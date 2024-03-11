Za’Darius Smith to remain with Browns on two-year deal

The Browns agreed to trade for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy over the weekend and they struck a deal with one of their own impending free agents on Monday.

According to multiple reports, edge rusher Za’Darius Smith has agreed to a new deal with the team. It’s a two-year pact worth $23.5 million.

The Browns traded a pair of fifth-round picks to the Vikings last May in exchange for Smith and two late-round draft picks. Smith had 27 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits, and a forced fumble during his first season in Cleveland.

While Smith will be back, cornerback Mike Ford will be moving on to Houston after agreeing to a deal with the Texans on Monday.