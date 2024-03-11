Austin Ekeler agrees to sign with Commanders

Austin Ekeler is on his way to the NFC East.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Ekeler has agreed to sign with the Commanders when the new league year opens on Wednesday. It’s a two-year deal worth up to $11.43 million for the former Charger.

Ekeler requested a trade when contract talks with the Chargers broke down last year, but wound up staying with the team on a revised one-year deal. He ran 179 times for 628 yards and five touchdowns while catching 51 passes for 436 yards and a score in 14 games.

Ekeler spent seven seasons with the AFC West club and is third in franchise history in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

Monday was a busy day on the running back front across the NFC East. The Eagles agreed to a deal with former Giant Saquon Barkley, but saw D’Andre Swift leave for the Bears. The Giants responded to Barkley’s departure by striking a deal with former Texan Devin Singletary and Tony Pollard is set to leave the Cowboys after agreeing to sign with the Titans.