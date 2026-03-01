When doing 40 interviews in four days, it’s hard for any one thing to stand out. Here’s something that did.

Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate is a Lego guy.

Asked what he does when he gets away from football, Tate said he builds Lego sets. He’s currently working on Lego model of the Titanic, and he has completed a five-foot Lego Eiffel Tower.

The clip exploded on Twitter and Instagram, with many fans appreciating that Tate does something so many enjoy — and that he’s happy to talk about it. (Even though Simms called us nerds.)

Tate said that, after he finishes the Titanic, he may try something from the Lego Star Wars Collection. I told him to consider the one that sits on a table behind me in my office: the Lego Ghostbusters Firehouse.

Meanwhile, I’ve got a half-finished Lego typewriter that Tate has inspired me to finally complete, probably after the draft. Sitting in the box is a Lego Ferrari 480 GTE, since I wasn’t sufficiently specific when I told my wife I wanted a Ferrari for my birthday last year.