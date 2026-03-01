 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
ConcepcionNEW.jpg
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
ConcepcionNEW.jpg
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Carnell Tate is a Lego guy

  
Published March 1, 2026 09:04 AM

When doing 40 interviews in four days, it’s hard for any one thing to stand out. Here’s something that did.

Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate is a Lego guy.

Asked what he does when he gets away from football, Tate said he builds Lego sets. He’s currently working on Lego model of the Titanic, and he has completed a five-foot Lego Eiffel Tower.

The clip exploded on Twitter and Instagram, with many fans appreciating that Tate does something so many enjoy — and that he’s happy to talk about it. (Even though Simms called us nerds.)

Tate said that, after he finishes the Titanic, he may try something from the Lego Star Wars Collection. I told him to consider the one that sits on a table behind me in my office: the Lego Ghostbusters Firehouse.

Meanwhile, I’ve got a half-finished Lego typewriter that Tate has inspired me to finally complete, probably after the draft. Sitting in the box is a Lego Ferrari 480 GTE, since I wasn’t sufficiently specific when I told my wife I wanted a Ferrari for my birthday last year.