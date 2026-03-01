Indiana fans boo Carson Beck during Scouting Combine workouts

Imagine getting booed during a job interview.

That happened to Carson Beck on Saturday in Indianapolis, when he worked out at the Scouting Combine.

As explained by Jacob Camenker of USA Today, Indiana fans strangely held a grudge against the quarterback from the Miami team that the Hoosiers beat for the national championship in January. Beck heard boos every time he was on camera, and each time it was his turn to throw.

It makes no sense, frankly. Indiana beat Miami. And it’s not some storied rivalry, with the teams playing on a regular basis. Before the CFP title game, Indiana and Miami had squared off in football only two times. Ever. (Indiana has played Miami (Ohio) far more often.)

The best way to put a button on this story comes at the end of next month. The quarterback-needy Colts could draft Beck. Here’s hoping they do.