 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
ConcepcionNEW.jpg
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
ConcepcionNEW.jpg
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Indiana fans boo Carson Beck during Scouting Combine workouts

  
Published March 1, 2026 08:09 AM

Imagine getting booed during a job interview.

That happened to Carson Beck on Saturday in Indianapolis, when he worked out at the Scouting Combine.

As explained by Jacob Camenker of USA Today, Indiana fans strangely held a grudge against the quarterback from the Miami team that the Hoosiers beat for the national championship in January. Beck heard boos every time he was on camera, and each time it was his turn to throw.

It makes no sense, frankly. Indiana beat Miami. And it’s not some storied rivalry, with the teams playing on a regular basis. Before the CFP title game, Indiana and Miami had squared off in football only two times. Ever. (Indiana has played Miami (Ohio) far more often.)

The best way to put a button on this story comes at the end of next month. The quarterback-needy Colts could draft Beck. Here’s hoping they do.