 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
ConcepcionNEW.jpg
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
ConcepcionNEW.jpg
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Francis Mauigoa: Facing Rueben Bain, Akheem Mesidor in practice made me who I am

  
Published March 1, 2026 08:21 AM

Miami tackle Francis Mauigoa squared off against a lot of good players over the course of his college career, but he thinks some of the toughest competition he faced came on the practice field.

Mauigoa is considered one of the top prospects in this year’s class and two of his Miami teammates are also high on many lists around the league. Edge rushers Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor have impressed scouts and Mauigoa said at the Scouting Combine that working against them during practice sessions is a big reason why he developed into the stalwart blocker he became with the Hurricanes.

“Nobody comes close to what we got,” Mauigoa said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. “I mean, Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor, they gave me all the work. They built who I am right now.”

Mauigoa played right tackle at Miami, but there’s been some thought that he could wind up at guard in the NFL. Mauigoa said he’s spoken to teams about that and said he worked reps at guard while in school in order to help prepare himself to play anywhere a team might want him at the professional level.