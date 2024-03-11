Geno Stone, Bengals agree on two-year deal

Safety Geno Stone is switching sides in the AFC North.

According to multiple reports, Stone has agreed to a two-year deal with the Bengals. It’s a $15 million deal with a $6 million signing bonus for the former Raven.

Stone was a seventh-round pick in 2020 and spent time as a reserve before taking on a bigger role in his final two seasons with the team. His run with Baltimore culminated with 68 tackles and seven interceptions while starting 11 of the team’s 17 regular season games last year.

Dax Hill, Nick Scott, and Jordan Battle saw the most time at safety for the Bengals last season. All three remain on hand, but Stone’s arrival will change the makeup of the depth chart in Cincinnati.