Frankie Luvu agrees to sign with Commanders

Linebacker Frankie Luvu is set to be on the move.

Luvu’s agent Blake Baratz confirmed that his client has agreed to a deal with the Commanders. It’s a three-year deal with a maximum value of $36 million in Washington.

The move comes after Luvu spent the last three seasons with the Panthers. He was largely a special teams player when he arrived in Carolina, but became a starter the last two seasons and played well enough to rank 19th on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents.

Luvu had 236 tackles, 12.5 sacks, an interception return for a touchdown, and three forced fumbles over the last two seasons and will try to build on that in Dan Quinn’s Commanders defense.