Justin Madubuike gets the franchise tag

Add Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike to the list of players that have received franchise tags this offseason.

The Ravens announced that they are using the tag on Madubuike ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to make the move. Madubuike will make $22.1 million if he plays under the tag and the Ravens will have to make space for that cap number ahead of the start of the new league year next Wednesday.

Madubuike and the Ravens will be able to keep talking about a long-term deal until July 15 and General Manager Eric DeCosta said that such discussions are part of the team’s plans.

“We were unable to agree on a contract extension with Justin before the deadline and will use the franchise tag,” DeCosta said in a statement. “Justin is a great player and person, and we will continue to negotiate a long-term deal with him.”

Madubuike, who was No. 5 on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents, set a career-high with 13 sacks last season. Tuesday’s move makes it clear that the Ravens weren’t prepared to lose that kind of production without getting some compensation back in return.