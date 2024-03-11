Jonah Jackson, Rams agree to three-year deal

After re-signing Kevin Dotson before he could reach free agency, the Rams have added some beef to their interior offensive line.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL media, Los Angeles has agreed to sign former Detroit guard Jonah Jackson to a three-year deal.

The initial reports indicate Jackson’s contract is worth $51 million with $34 million guaranteed.

Jackson, 27, was a third-round pick in 2020. He started 12 games for Detroit in 2023, including two of the club’s playoff matchups. He was a Pro Bowler in 2021 when he started 16 games for the Lions.

Jackson was No. 54 on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents for 2024.

Jackson will now once again block for quarterback Matthew Stafford, as the two men were teammates in Jackson’s rookie year.