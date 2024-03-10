Inside the new deal for Chiefs DT Chris Jones

Four weeks after winning his third Super Bowl, Chiefs defensive tackle Chiefs Jones has gotten his third contract. And it’s a big one.

Jones becomes the highest-paid defensive tackle in the league, with a new five-year, $158.75 million deal. The average of $31.75 million surpasses the $31.67 million average from the three-year, $95 million contract signed by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald in 2022.

Here are the details of the deal, per a source with knowledge of the situation:

1. Signing bonus: $30 million. ($18 million is due by April 5, 2024; $12 million is due by April 5, 2025.)

2. 2024 base salary: $1.25 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2024 offseason workout bonus: $100,000.

4. 2025 roster bonus: $15 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

5. 2025 base salary: $13.75 million, fully guaranteed.

6. 2025 offseason workout bonus: $100,000.

7. 2026 roster bonus: $16 million, guaranteed for injury at signing, and fully guaranteed as of the third day of the 2025 league year.

8. 2026 base salary: $19 million, guaranteed for injury at signing, and fully guaranteed as of the third day of the 2025 league year.

9. 2026 offseason workout bonus: $100,000.

10. 2027 base salary: $28.25 million, $3 million of which becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2027 league year.

11. 2027 offseason workout bonus: $100,000.

12. 2028 base salary: $35 million, $3 million of which becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2028 league year.

13. 2028 offseason workout bonus: $100,000.

It’s a three-year deal with a practical guarantee of $95.3 million, inching out Donald’s three-year, $95 million haul. (The offseason workout bonuses of $100,000 made the difference.)

Although three years aren’t fully guaranteed at signing, the Chiefs would have to cut him after one year to avoid the $95 million obligation. If they do, they would owe him $60.2 million for one year.

The Chiefs have an option on the final two years. It remains to be seen whether the Chiefs will pay him $28.5 million in 2027, when he’s 32. Then, at 33, the salary becomes $33.5 million.