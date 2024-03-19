Trent Brown to sign one-year deal with Bengals

The Bengals are making a significant addition to their offensive line.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, former Patriots tackle Trent Brown plans to sign a one-year deal with Cincinnati.

Brown is on a visit with the club on Tuesday.

A seventh-round pick in the 2015 draft, Brown was initially traded from the 49ers to the Patriots in 2018 and won Super Bowl LIII with the club. He then signed a four-year deal with the Raiders in free agency, but injuries limited him to just 16 starts over two seasons.

Las Vegas traded him back to New England in 2021 and Brown started nine games for the franchise. He was healthy in 2022, appearing in all 17 games with 16 starts. But injuries again limited Brown to just 11 games with eight starts in 2023.

Brown had said earlier this month that he was expecting to leave New England in free agency.

The Bengals had a need at offensive tackle after their former first-round draft pick Jonah Williams signed a two-year deal with Arizona last week. With Orlando Brown Jr. at left tackle, Brown could start at right tackle for Cincinnati.