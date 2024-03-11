Jordyn Brooks leaving Seahawks for three-year deal with Dolphins

The Dolphins are adding free agent linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Books has agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal.

Brooks ranks 57th on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents.

He tore his ACL in Week 17 of the 2022 season in a victory over the Jets but returned in time to play Week 1 in 2023. Brooks started 16 games for the Seahawks last season alongside Bobby Wagner and totaled 111 tackles, 4.5 sacks, an interception, four pass breakups and a forced fumble.

The Seahawks made him a first-round pick in 2020 but declined his fifth-year option with Brooks coming off an ACL injury.

In his four seasons in Seattle, Brooks made 513 tackles, 6.5 sacks, one interception and 12 pass breakups.