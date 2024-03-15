Report: Panthers agree to one-year deal with Jordan Fuller

The Panthers are signing free agent safety Jordan Fuller to a one-year deal, Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports.

Fuller, 26, spent his first four seasons with the Rams after they made him a sixth-round pick.

In 2023, Fuller played all 17 games and totaled 94 tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and eight pass breakups.

It was a bounce-back season for Fuller after playing only three games in 2022 because of a hamstring injury.

In his career, Fuller has totaled 279 tackles, seven interceptions, 17 pass breakups and four forced fumbles.

He is ranked 59th on PFT’s top 100 free agents list.