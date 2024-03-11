Denico Autry agrees to two-year deal with Texans

Edge rusher Denico Autry is continuing his tour of the AFC South.

After spending the last three seasons with Tennessee, Autry is signing a two-year deal with Houston, according to multiple reports.

The initial reports indicate Autry’s deal is worth $10 million with $10.5 million guaranteed.

Autry, 33, had arguably his best season in 2023. He recorded a career-high 11.5 sacks with 12 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits. He appeared in all 17 games with 14 starts for Tennessee, playing 67 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

Autry began his career with the Raiders as an underrated free agent in 2014 and appeared in 56 games for the club over four seasons. He signed with the Colts in 2018 and appeared in 40 games with 38 starts for the franchise over three years.

In 142 total games, Autry had 59.0 career sacks with 31 passes defensed and seven forced fumbles.

Autry was No. 56 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents.