Kirk Cousins to sign with the Falcons

Kirk Cousins is on his way to Atlanta.

Cousins’ agent Mike McCartney announced on Monday afternoon that his client plans to sign a four-year deal with the Falcons. No other terms of the deal have been announced.

Word that the Falcons were a strong contender for Cousins’ services surfaced in recent weeks and it seemed like it would either be a move to the NFC South or a new contract in Minnesota for Cousins. Now that the decision has been made, Cousins will focus on rehabbing his Achilles and getting ready to run an offense that also features first-round picks Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts.

That offense was let down by its quarterback play in 2023, but Cousins’ arrival should make the Falcons strong contenders in the NFC South during Raheem Morris’ first season as head coach.

The Vikings will now need to find a new quarterback of their own and their chances of competing in the NFC North will hinge on that choice.