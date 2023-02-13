 Skip navigation
Chris Jones: This is the most unselfish group I’ve been part of, starting with Frank Clark

  
Published February 13, 2023 11:06 AM
Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and defensive end Frank Clark both count more than $28 million against the salary cap in 2023. And both have nothing guaranteed in 2023. Which means there’s a good chance that they won’t both be back in Kansas City in 2023 on their current contracts.

But Jones would love to keep playing with Clark. Jones said after the Super Bowl that there’s no team he’s been on where the players support each other like this year’s Chiefs -- and he said Clark epitomizes the unselfishness that characterizes this team.

“This is probably the most unselfish group that I’ve been a part of,” Jones said. “Starting with Frank Clark, Frank Clark number three in all-time in sacks in the playoffs. His whole goal for me last week was like ‘we need to get you a sack’ and it wasn’t the fact that I was caring about a sack, it was the fact that he wanted me to have a sack so you guys can stop talking about it.”

To stay in Kansas City, Clark may need to make the unselfish move of agreeing to a pay cut.