Chris Jones tweets that he’ll win defensive player of the year in 2023

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones has spent the offseason looking for a new contract, but he hasn’t let that keep him from making big plans for the year to come.

Jones finished third in the voting for defensive player of the year in 2022 and was named a first-team All-Pro after recording 15.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits in 17 regular season contests. He’s setting his sights even higher as he heads into the 2023 campaign.

“I’ll win DPOY this year,” Jones tweeted on Wednesday night.

Jones is under contract for this season, but he didn’t take part in the team’s offseason program as he pushed for a new deal. General Manager Brett Veach said this month that he feels good about the direction things are headed with Jones on the contract front and getting a deal done would take something off Jones’ mind ahead of his bid for the big award.