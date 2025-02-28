Chris Kluwe says he was fired from coaching freshman football for anti-MAGA protest

Former NFL punter Chris Kluwe says he has been fired from his role as a football coach for high school freshmen after he was arrested in an anti-MAGA protest at a Huntington Beach City Council meeting.

“Just got fired from being a freshman football coach, if you want to know what MAGA does to communities,” Kluwe wrote on BlueSky. “They don’t care about what helps people, because the school is certainly not going to find an ex-NFL player willing to coach there at that level, they only care about trying to hurt people.”

The all-Republican City Council in Huntington Beach, California, was voting to install a plaque at the city’s library that used an acrostic to spell out MAGA when Kluwe spoke up during the public comment portion of a meeting and denounced President Trump’s MAGA movement. He then said he would engage in civil disobedience by refusing to leave the area of the City Council meeting where the council members sit. Police carried him out and arrested him.

Kluwe told CNN that the school had fired him because the incident was “getting too much attention.”

“I’m sad that I won’t be able to work with the kids anymore, because they always were excited once they figured out I had played in the NFL,” Kluwe said.