 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_arrestsv2_250219.jpg
Arrests tied to Mahomes, Kelce burglaries are made
nbc_pft_pftpm_netflixnfl_250219.jpg
Netflix eyeing more with potential NFL package
nbc_pft_pftpm_tyreekhillnoahlyles_250219.jpg
Hill-Lyles race could be ‘shut down’ by NFL

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_arrestsv2_250219.jpg
Arrests tied to Mahomes, Kelce burglaries are made
nbc_pft_pftpm_netflixnfl_250219.jpg
Netflix eyeing more with potential NFL package
nbc_pft_pftpm_tyreekhillnoahlyles_250219.jpg
Hill-Lyles race could be ‘shut down’ by NFL

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ex-NFL punter Chris Kluwe arrested over protest at Huntington Beach City Council meeting

  
Published February 19, 2025 04:16 PM

Former NFL punter Chris Kluwe was arrested over a protest at a city council meeting in Huntington Beach, California on Tuesday.

Kluwe was protesting Huntington Beach’s decision to display a plaque at its public library that uses the words, “Magical,” “Alluring,” “Galvanizing,” and “Adventurous” next to each other to spell out MAGA. All seven members of Huntington Beach’s City Council are Republicans.

Video from the city council meeting shows Kluwe criticizing the MAGA movement during the public discussion portion of the meeting, calling it “a Nazi movement” and then saying he would engage in civil disobedience. After Kluwe went to the front of the meeting where the city council sits, police handcuffed him and carried him out.

Kluwe was arrested on a charge of disrupting an assembly. He told the Orange County Register afterward that he was released after about four hours in custody.

The 43-year-old Kluwe was in the NFL from 2005 to 2013, playing mostly with the Vikings but having short stints with the Seahawks and Raiders as well. He said at the end of his career that his political beliefs, including his support of same-sex marriage and criticism of homophobia in football, had made it unlikely that any team would sign him.