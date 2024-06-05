Chris Olave wants to go from good to elite in 2024

The Saints drafted wide receiver Chris Olave in the first round in 2022 because they thought he would be a productive piece of their passing game and their bet has paid off.

Olave has 159 catches for 2,165 yards and nine touchdowns through his first 31 NFL games and he posted better numbers in all three categories during his second season with the team. During an appearance on NFL Network, Olave said he still sees room for progress as he moves into his third season and that he believes making it would launch him into another level of receivers.

“Really everywhere,” Olave said. “Just going into this offseason knowing that [the Saints] believe in me as the receiver 1, I’m excited to get to work. But I’m just trying to take that next step forward and try to go from a good player to an elite player. So just trying to be consistent every day and put in the work to be able to be one of the top receivers in the game.”

While Olave had good numbers, the Saints weren’t happy about the overall state of their offense in 2023. That led to Klint Kubiak’s arrival as the new offensive coordinator and Olave making a jump to elite status would boost the coach’s chances of a long run in New Orleans.