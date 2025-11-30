 Skip navigation
Christian Darrisaw, Adam Thielen inactive for Vikings-Seahawks

  
Published November 30, 2025 02:43 PM

The Vikings will not have their left tackle for Sunday’s matchup against the Seahawks.

Christian Darrisaw is officially inactive for the contest, Minnesota announced.

Darrisaw had been questionable with knee and foot injuries. He practiced on Friday as a limited participant but was a DNP on Wednesday and Thursday.

Receiver Adam Thielen is also inactive for the first time this season. He has been used sparingly, catching just eight passes for 69 yards in 11 games.

Max Brosmer is set to make his first career start with J.J. McCarthy inactive due to a concussion.

Safety Theo Jackson, guard Donovan Jackson, tight end Ben Yurosek, and defensive lineman Elijah Williams are also inactive for the Vikings.

On the other side, Seattle’s inactives are quarterback Jalen Milroe, receiver Jake Bobo, cornerback Shaquill Griffin, running back Cam Akers, linebacker Jared Ivey, outside linebacker Connor O’Toole, and offensive lineman Mason Richman.

That means safety Ty Okada is active after being listed as questionable with an oblique injury.