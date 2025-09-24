Christian Gonzalez remains limited on Wednesday injury report

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez is set to do more in practice this week.

But he’s still not receiving a full practice workload.

New England listed Gonzalez as limited for Wednesday’s session as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

Gonzalez told reporters that he was “upset” he wasn’t able to play last week, even as he understood the team’s decision. Gonzalez was limited in practice all last week.

Linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson and guard Jared Wilson (ankle/knee) did not participate on Wednesday.

While defensive tackle Christian Barmore was limited, he was resting.

Cornerback Carlton Davis (Achilles), tight end Hunter Henry (knee), receiver Mack Hollins (hand), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (hamstring), and linebacker Marte Mapu (neck) were all full participants.