 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250924.jpg
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250924.jpg
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christian Gonzalez remains limited on Wednesday injury report

  
Published September 24, 2025 04:50 PM

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez is set to do more in practice this week.

But he’s still not receiving a full practice workload.

New England listed Gonzalez as limited for Wednesday’s session as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

Gonzalez told reporters that he was “upset” he wasn’t able to play last week, even as he understood the team’s decision. Gonzalez was limited in practice all last week.

Linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson and guard Jared Wilson (ankle/knee) did not participate on Wednesday.

While defensive tackle Christian Barmore was limited, he was resting.

Cornerback Carlton Davis (Achilles), tight end Hunter Henry (knee), receiver Mack Hollins (hand), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (hamstring), and linebacker Marte Mapu (neck) were all full participants.