 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250924.jpg
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250924.jpg
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christian Gonzalez “upset” he didn’t play last week, set for more practice work this week

  
Published September 24, 2025 02:42 PM

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez missed his third straight game with a hamstring injury last Sunday, but he made it clear on Wednesday that he wasn’t looking to sit out against the Steelers.

Gonzalez said “of course” when asked if he wanted to be on the field and that he was unhappy about the decision to keep him on the bench for another week even if he understood it.

“I was upset,” Gonzalez said, via Karen Guregian of MassLive.com. “But, I mean, sometimes you gotta look at yourself and make sure you’re all the way ready. Hamstrings are a tough injury. It’s a tough spot.”

Head coach Mike Vrabel said at his Wednesday press conference that Gonzalez is set for more work at practice this week and Gonzalez said he’s “excited” about his chances of playing against the Panthers this week.