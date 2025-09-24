Christian Gonzalez “upset” he didn’t play last week, set for more practice work this week

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez missed his third straight game with a hamstring injury last Sunday, but he made it clear on Wednesday that he wasn’t looking to sit out against the Steelers.

Gonzalez said “of course” when asked if he wanted to be on the field and that he was unhappy about the decision to keep him on the bench for another week even if he understood it.

“I was upset,” Gonzalez said, via Karen Guregian of MassLive.com. “But, I mean, sometimes you gotta look at yourself and make sure you’re all the way ready. Hamstrings are a tough injury. It’s a tough spot.”

Head coach Mike Vrabel said at his Wednesday press conference that Gonzalez is set for more work at practice this week and Gonzalez said he’s “excited” about his chances of playing against the Panthers this week.