 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christian Kirk, Braxton Berrios remain sidelined in practice

  
Published September 11, 2025 07:58 PM

Starting wide receiver Christian Kirk and primary return specialist Braxton Berrios remained out of practice Thursday. Both are rehabbing a hamstring injury, and Kirk and Berrios both missed the Texans’ season-opening loss to the Rams.

Rookie Jayden Higgins started in Kirk’s spot and played 27 snaps, and fellow rookie Jaylin Noel saw 17 snaps. Xavier Hutchinson played 43 of 63 snaps.

Center Jake Andrews (high ankle) also did not practice and is not expected to play this week. He left Sunday’s game after 45 snaps and Jarrett Patterson replaced him.

Offensive guard Ed Ingram (abdomen) popped up on the injury report Sept. 4. He did not play Sunday and continued his limited participation in practice Thursday, his third consecutive practice without full participation.

Backup right tackle Blake Fisher (ankle) participated fully.