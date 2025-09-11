Christian Kirk, Braxton Berrios remain sidelined in practice

Starting wide receiver Christian Kirk and primary return specialist Braxton Berrios remained out of practice Thursday. Both are rehabbing a hamstring injury, and Kirk and Berrios both missed the Texans’ season-opening loss to the Rams.

Rookie Jayden Higgins started in Kirk’s spot and played 27 snaps, and fellow rookie Jaylin Noel saw 17 snaps. Xavier Hutchinson played 43 of 63 snaps.

Center Jake Andrews (high ankle) also did not practice and is not expected to play this week. He left Sunday’s game after 45 snaps and Jarrett Patterson replaced him.

Offensive guard Ed Ingram (abdomen) popped up on the injury report Sept. 4. He did not play Sunday and continued his limited participation in practice Thursday, his third consecutive practice without full participation.

Backup right tackle Blake Fisher (ankle) participated fully.