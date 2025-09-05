 Skip navigation
Christian Kirk, Braxton Berrios ruled out for Sunday

  
Published September 5, 2025 05:05 PM

The Texans ruled out wide receivers Christian Kirk and Braxton Berrios for Sunday’s season opener against the Rams. Both players are recovering from hamstring injuries and missed practice all week.

Rookie Jaylin Noel is expected to be a bigger part of the passing game in the absence of Kirk, who the Texans acquired this offseason to be their No. 2 wide receiver.

Rookie Jayden Higgins and Xavier Hutchinson also should see more action.

Offensive guard Ed Ingram (abdomen) was limited Friday and is questionable to play.

Backup left tackle Cam Robinson (illness) and backup right tackle Blake Fisher (ankle) have no injury designation.