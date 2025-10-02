 Skip navigation
Christian McCaffrey is the third NFL player with 60 rushes, 30 catches through four games

  
Published October 2, 2025 01:30 PM

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is healthy again. And he’s as effective as ever.

He’s the third player in league history with 60 or more rushing attempts and 30 or more catches in a team’s first four games of the season.

The others are former 49ers running back Roger Craig, who did it in 1988, and former Rams running back Marshall Faulk, who did it in 2001. Both went on to win the AP offensive player of the year award.

McCaffrey, Craig, and Faulk are currently members of another elite club. They’re the only three players to generate 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season. Craig did it in 1985, Faulk did it in 1999, and McCaffrey did it in 2019.

In 2025, McCaffrey has 69 carries for 225 yards and 31 catches for 305 yards. He has scored two total touchdowns.

With receivers Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings out for Thursday night’s game against the Rams, the 49ers will need McCaffrey as much as ever. It not more.