MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Christian McCaffrey runs in 23-yard touchdown, 49ers and Eagles tied 7-7

  
Published January 29, 2023 11:15 AM
nbc_csu_sfphi_preview_230126
January 26, 2023 11:29 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down a matchup between "the most complete teams in all of football" as the 49ers and Eagles square off for the NFC Championship.

With Josh Johnson in at quarterback, the 49ers are likely going to have to heavily rely on Christian McCaffrey if they’re going to win Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

That worked for at least one drive in the second quarter, as McCaffrey punched in a 23-yard touchdown to tie the Eagles at 7-7 with 8:29 left in the first half.

On a six-play drive, McCaffrey had four touches, with the last being the most impressive. McCaffrey broke multiple tackles and bounced off defenders, keeping his balance before finding open field for the long scoring run.

McCaffrey now has seven carries for 55 yards with a TD. He also has a pair of catches for 18 yards.

Purdy has been shown on the sideline with a wrap on his right elbow. While he’s done some short passing on the sideline, Purdy has not come back into the game since suffering the elbow injury on his fumble in the first quarter.