Christian McCaffrey TD gives 49ers 21-14 lead

The 49ers are back on top.

Running back Christian McCaffrey made his way into the end zone for his first score of the night, giving San Francisco a 21-14 advantage early in the second quarter.

McCaffrey took a pitch to the right for the 5-yard score.

The veteran running back has found plenty of success early against the Bears, rushing for 82 yards on 10 carries in just over a quarter of action.

McCaffrey now has 10 rushing touchdowns in 2025.