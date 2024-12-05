Christian McCaffrey: This just wasn’t my year, and sometimes when it rains, it pours

First, it was bilateral Achilles tendinitis. Then, it was a posterior cruciate ligament injury.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey practiced little and played less this season, seeing action in four games with 65 touches. He is out for the season with his knee injury that will require a six-week recovery.

McCaffrey posted a statement on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Football is the greatest game on the planet to me,’ McCaffrey wrote, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I love that you can find out exactly who you are without ever saying a word. It lifts you up and breaks you down and it can happen fast. It’s humbling in the best ways. You can do everything right and still fail. [That’s] life and that’s football. It’s a constant test of wills and those who just keep going tend to reap the benefits of their perseverance.

“This wasn’t my year, and sometimes when it rains, it pours. You can feel sorry for yourself and listen to the birds, or you can hold the line. I’m grateful for the support of everyone in my corner and promise I’ll work smarter and harder than ever to come back better from this. I love my teammates, I love the 9ers, and I love football. God doesn’t miss. Onward.”

The reigning offensive player of the year, who had 2,023 yards from scrimmage and 21 total touchdowns last season, ends his eighth season with 348 yards from scrimmage and no touchdowns. It is his career low in rushing attempts, rushing yards, touches, yards from scrimmage and touchdowns.