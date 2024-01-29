Christian McCaffrey touchdown gets 49ers on the board, Lions lead 14-7

The 49ers are on the board.

San Francisco got the big drive the club needed to stay afloat in the first half, with Christian McCaffrey powering his way into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown.

Quarterback Brock Purdy made a nice off-schedule throw to fullback Kyle Juszczyk on the second play of the possession, gaining 23 yards to the Detroit 46.

Then McCaffrey took over the drive, converting third-and-2 with a 5-yard run to end the first quarter. He then began the second quarter with a catch-and-run for 28 yards, evading defenders down the left sideline.

A play later, McCaffrey went right up the middle for the score.

Kicker Jake Moody also hit his extra point after missing a 48-yard field goal wide right to end the 49ers’ first drive.