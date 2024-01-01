Christian McCaffrey won’t play in Week 18 with mild calf strain

The 49ers clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed on Sunday with their win over the Commanders and the Eagles’ loss to the Cardinals.

That’s a good thing for one of their key players who has an injury.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that running back Christian McCaffrey has a mild calf strain and won’t play in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Rams. But it sounds like the injury won’t keep him out of any postseason action.

“We’re real confident on that,” Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “It was good news. I could have been a lot worse. We’re happy that they’ll take care of him this week and hopefully he’ll start getting to go during our off week.”

McCaffrey suffered the calf injury during the third quarter of the victory over Washington. The running back called the injury “pretty minor” when speaking to reporters after the game.

McCaffrey currently leads the league with 1,459 rushing yards, 339 touches, 2,023 yards from scrimmage, and 21 total touchdowns.

Shanahan also noted that cornerback Ambry Thomas will have surgery on his hand on Tuesday. While he won’t play in Week 18, he’s expected to return for the divisional round.

The 49ers also plan to open receiver/returning Ray-Ray McCloud’s 21-day practice window. He’s been sidelined by a rib injury.