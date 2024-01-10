Christian McCaffrey won’t practice this week but looks good to go for next week

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will not practice this week to give his injured calf more time to heal. But he is expected to practice next week and play in the team’s divisional round playoff game, Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday.

McCaffrey sat out the Week 18 game with the 49ers already having secured the No. 1 seed.

The 49ers will practice Thursday and Friday before taking the weekend off.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who left Sunday’s game early with a knee injury, is not expected to play in the 49ers’ first playoff game.

“He’s going to miss a few weeks,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “It’s possible to get him back sometime in the playoffs.”

Safeties Ji’Ayir Brown (knee) and Tashaun Gipson (quadricep) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (hand) are expected to return to practice this week. The 49ers also plan to open the practice window for safety George Odum (torn biceps) this week.

Receiver Jauan Jennings has cleared concussion protocol are being injured in a Dec. 17 game.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead, who hasn’t played since Dec. 3 because of foot and knee injuries, is expected to practice.

“He’s doing better,” Shanahan said. “He looked good today, and that was the test, and that’s why we’re going to get him into practice Thursday. Hopefully, it goes well, and we’ll get him in a little bit Friday [too].”

Safety Tayler Hawkins will require surgery on a wrist injury, while offensive lineman Jon Feliciano is day to day with a back injury.

Tight end George Kittle (back spasms) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles tendinitis) are improving.