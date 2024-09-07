Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead

The Eagles and Packers are trading scoring drives.

Green Bay scored on its fifth consecutive possession after getting into Philadelphia territory on its first drive before punting. The Packers have regained the lead, 26-24, with 11:55 remaining in the third quarter.

Christian Watson scored on a 2-yard pass from Jordan Love.

The scoring play was set up by a 13-yard defensive pass interference on Avonte Maddox on third-and-nine at the Eagles 154.

Love is 9-of-18 for 161 yards with two touchdowns, while Watson has two receptions for 7 yards and a touchdown.