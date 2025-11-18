 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bigstatem_251118.jpg
NFL Week 11 superlatives
justinfields.jpg
Florio ‘amazed’ it took so long to bench Fields
nbc_pft_raiderswork_251118.jpg
Raiders need lots of work to turn franchise around

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bigstatem_251118.jpg
NFL Week 11 superlatives
justinfields.jpg
Florio ‘amazed’ it took so long to bench Fields
nbc_pft_raiderswork_251118.jpg
Raiders need lots of work to turn franchise around

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chuba Hubbard admits he came back from his calf injury too soon

  
Published November 18, 2025 06:37 PM

Chuba Hubbard injured his calf in Week 5. In the two weeks Hubbard missed, his backup, Rico Dowdle, ran for 389 yards and had 473 yards from scrimmage in back-to-back wins.

Hubbard returned in Week 7, and now knows it was a mistake to rush back.

“I think in all honesty, like, I’m a competitor and when I came back from my calf, I wasn’t maybe quite where I wanted to be,” Hubbard said on Tuesday, via Kassidy Hill of the team website. “Obviously, in the league you’re never gonna be 100 percent. I just want to be there for my team, so maybe rushed it back a little sooner than I should have, which is my own doing.

“I mean, I’m bad at that. I’ve always been.”

In Hubbard’s first four games back, he had only 34 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown with three catches for 25 yards.

“Maybe just feeling a little off,” Hubbard said. “I kind of had — not to get into the details of what exactly was going on with my calf — but I had a few different things going on with it. And it was just kind of hard to explain some of the stuff that I was dealing with.”

He got only four carries in Sunday’s win against the Falcons but gained 21 yards and had two kickoff returns for 51 yards.

“Throughout the last few weeks, just kind of been trying to get back to 100 percent and feeling better,” Hubbard said. “Regardless, I think the O-line played great, and their job blocking up front is what led to the good plays.”