Clark Hunt acknowledges need to improve facility after NFLPA survey results

Kansas City’s Clark Hunt was rated as the worst owner in the NFL in the NFL Players Association’s survey of players, and although Hunt says he has not yet read the report, he does acknowledge at least one thing he needs to improve.

Hunt acknowledged today to a group of reporters at the Scouting Combine that the Chiefs’ practice facility needs work.

“There was a question asked at the press conference about the practice facility and it is certainly a high priority for us. I have not had a chance to see the report,” Hunt said.

The NFLPA’s report faulted the Chiefs for failing to invest in the facilities even after the team has had an extremely successful run that has been extremely lucrative for Hunt. Of all NFL owners, Hunt ranked as the least willing to invest in team facilities.

“The practice facility is something that we’re going to continue to think about,” Hunt said. “It’s coming up on 20 years, we certainly in a lot of ways have outgrown it. And we recognize that we have a need to expand it and modernize it.”

On the field, the Chiefs have been the best team in the NFL over the last few years. Hunt should provide his players with working conditions worthy of their accomplishments.