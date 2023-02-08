 Skip navigation
Clark Hunt: Eric Bieniemy will be “an awesome head coach” if he gets the chance

  
Published February 8, 2023 03:43 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if there could be a Super Bowl win that would spark Andy Reid to pass the baton onto another head coach for the remainder of Patrick Mahomes’ career.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been passed over for head-coaching jobs so many times through the years that his name has practically become synonymous with the NFL’s ongoing issues with diversity in its head-coaching ranks. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt is frustrated that Bieniemy still hasn’t gotten his chance.

Hunt said that he will continue talking up Bieniemy, even as Bieniemy keeps being passed over.

“He’s been a huge part of the success that we’ve had over the last four or five years,” Hunt said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “He’s a great offensive coordinator. [Head coach Andy Reid] and I have both been on record saying he’d make an awesome head coach in the NFL , and I still believe that. I’ve seen his name mentioned in conjunction with a few offensive coordinator opportunities around the league, and I’m not surprised by that, given the success that we had, particularly this year.”

That raises the question of whether the 53-year-old Bieniemy’s best chance to get a head-coaching job may be to stay in Kansas City until the 64-year-old Reid retires. Perhaps Bieniemy could be Reid’s successor, with an owner who’s already on the record as saying he’ll be an awesome head coach.