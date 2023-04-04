 Skip navigation
Clayton Tune to visit with several teams, including Texans, Saints, Browns

  
Published April 4, 2023 01:01 PM
nbc_pft_simmsqbrankings_230321
March 21, 2023 08:52 AM
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio how C.J. Stroud compares to No. 1 QBs in his previous draft rankings, how Bryce Young’s size factors into his ranking and more.

One of the under-the-radar quarterbacks in this year’s draft class is set to have a busy few weeks.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Houston’s Clayton Tune is set to visit with the Saints on Wednesday and the Browns later this week. Tune also has visits and/or workouts scheduled with the Texans, Giants, Steelers, Buccaneers, and Rams.

Tune was full-time starter for the last three seasons with Houston, though he also started games in 2018 and 2019. In his final collegiate season, he completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,074 yards with 40 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Tune, who just turned 24 in March, was a first-team All-AAC selection in 2022.

In all, Tune threw for 11,994 yards with 104 touchdowns and 41 interceptions in his 47 collegiate games.