 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickensv2_250521.jpg
Schottenheimer believes Pickens is ‘maturing’
nbc_pft_goodellextension_250521.jpg
Goodell reportedly expected to get extension
nbc_pft_burrowonhendrickson_250521.jpg
Burrow believes Hendrickson deserves to get paid

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickensv2_250521.jpg
Schottenheimer believes Pickens is ‘maturing’
nbc_pft_goodellextension_250521.jpg
Goodell reportedly expected to get extension
nbc_pft_burrowonhendrickson_250521.jpg
Burrow believes Hendrickson deserves to get paid

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Close vote on tush-push ban suggests it will be back on the agenda

  
Published May 21, 2025 01:41 PM

As Black Bart once said, “OK, Ralphie. You win this time, but we’ll be back.”

The anti-tush push forces inevitably will return with another effort to remove the Eagles’ signature play from the rulebook.

Wednesday’s effort failed, by only two votes. With 24 required, the final tally was 22-10.

Multiple reports indicated that the Ravens, Patriots, Jets, and Lions were among the 10 “nay” votes. We’re told that the Titans, Jaguars, and Browns also were opposed to the proposal. Throw in the Eagles, and that’s eight of the 10.

The vote ends the matter for 2025. It undoubtedly will be back, as soon as next March. Especially if/when the anti-tush push forces can bring evidence to the table tangible evidence (real or imagined) of a safety risk.

Until the play is eliminated, all teams other than the Eagles have two ways of dealing with the situation: (1) figure out how to stop it; and/or (2) figure out how to run it.

The third strategy is to create the kind of spectacle that results in the same ugliness that happened in the NFC Championship — and which seemed to light the fuse for the league’s failed effort to dump the play.