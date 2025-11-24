 Skip navigation
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Cobie Durant’s unconventional pick-six gives Rams 14-0 lead

  
Published November 23, 2025 08:52 PM

Cobie Durant just put together an elite series of two plays.

After stuffing Emeka Egbuka for a 3-yard loss on first down, Durant ripped a pass away from tight end Cade Otten and returned it for a 50-yard pick six.

The Rams lead the Buccaneers 14-0 with 1:42 left in the first quarter.

Durant’s play on Egbuka acme on a receiver screen, with Durant fighting through a block to take down Egbuka behind the line of scrimmage.

On the next play, Durant came up in coverage to hit Otton, who was bobbling the pass from Mayfield. But before he had full possession of the pass, Durant came in and ripped it away from the tight end. With blockers in front of him, Durant was able to make it all the way down the field for a defensive score.