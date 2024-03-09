Cody Ford stays with Bengals with new one-year contract

For the second straight year, guard Cody Ford is signing a one-year deal with the Bengals.

Ford, who was slated to become a free agent on Wednesday, has instead signed to stay in Cincinnati another year, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Ford didn’t get a lot of playing time last year, with just 79 snaps on offense and 72 on special teams, but he did play in all 17 games and the Bengals see him providing valuable depth again this season.

The 27-year-old Ford was originally a second-round pick of the Bills in 2019. He played three years in Buffalo and one in Arizona before signing in Cincinnati last year.