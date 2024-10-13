Cole Kmet scores touchdown, then long snaps on the extra point
Published October 13, 2024 10:18 AM
Bears tight end Cole Kmet did something you don’t see often in today’s NFL: He scored a touchdown, and then he long snapped on the extra point.
First, Kmet had a great catch and run on a pass from Caleb Williams and lunged into the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Then, after Bears long snapper Scott Daly had suffered a knee injury, Kmet filled in and long snapped for the extra point. The snap was solid, and the extra point was good, and the Bears lead 7-3.
The Bears needed Kmet to step up today, and he did so in two different ways.