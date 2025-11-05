Colston Loveland named NFC offensive player of the week

Bears tight end Colston Loveland had a breakout game in Chicago’s wild Week 9 victory over Cincinnati and now he’s been recognized by the league for his performance.

Loveland has been named NFC offensive player of the week.

The No. 10 overall pick of this year’s draft, Loveland caught six passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns — including the game-winning, 58-yard score with just 17 seconds left in the contest. All of those marks were career highs.

In seven games with five starts this season, Loveland has 17 receptions for 234 yards with two TDs.

Loveland and the Bears will be back in action on Sunday against the Giants.