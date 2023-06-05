 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts acknowledge ongoing investigation of player for violating NFL gambling policy

  
Published June 5, 2023 12:19 PM
6FGO5GlTb3EF
April 24, 2023 08:28 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the news Jameson Williams, Stanley Berryhill, C.J. Moore, Quintez Cephus and Shaka Toney were suspended for violating the NFL gambling policy.

Yes, the Colts have a gambling issue.

The team acknowledged on Monday the existence of an ongoing NFL investigation of an unnamed player for violating the league’s gambling policy.

“We are aware of the NFL’s investigation and will have no further comment at this time,” a team official told Stephen Holder of ESPN.com.

It’s surprising the name has not been leaked. When it comes to substance-abuse punishments and/or PED violations, the name of the player facing punishment routinely is reported -- often by the media outlet owned by the NFL and despite clear confidentiality provisions in the collectively-bargaining policies that apply.

It would seem inevitable that the name will come to light, especially if the league has the digital information it needs. And since the Indiana Gaming Commission is currently investigating the player.

Two years ago, the NFL suspended receiver Calvin Ridley for a full year for betting on NFL games. Earlier this year, the NFL suspended former Jets receivers coach Miles Austin for a full year for betting on non-NFL sporting events.

In April, the league suspended five players (including four Lions) for violating the gambling policy. A fifth Lion reportedly is under investigation.