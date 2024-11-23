Colts activate Tyquan Lewis off of IR

The Colts have brought one of their key defensive players back to the 53-man roster.

Indianapolis announced that defensive end Tyquan Lewis has been activated off of injured reserve. The club waived Genard Avery as a corresponding move.

Lewis (elbow) has been a full participant in practice all week but is still listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Detroit.

Lewis, 29, has recorded 17 total tackles with 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, and three QB hits so far this season.

Additionally, the Colts have elevated guard Atonio Mafi from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s contest.