Colts agree to trade Michael Pittman Jr. to Steelers

The Colts retained Alec Pierce and are apparently going to make him their top receiver.

That’s because Indianapolis will not have Michael Pittman Jr. back for 2026.

According to multiple reports, the Colts are trading Pittman to the Steelers for a late-round pick swap.

Pittman, 28, is entering the last year of his contract. By trading him, the Colts will save $24 million against the cap with $5 million in dead money.

A second-round pick in 2020, Pittman had spent his entire career with Indianapolis. He caught 80 passes for 784 yards with a career-high seven touchdowns in 2025, playing all 17 games.

Pittman’s best year came in 2023 when he caught 109 passes for 1,152 yards with four TDs.

Now Pittman will pair with DK Metcalf in Pittsburgh under new head coach Mike McCarthy.