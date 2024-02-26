Colts announce addition of four new assistant coaches

The Colts have four new assistant coaches for the 2024 season.

The team announced their complete staff on Monday and it includes defensive line coach Charlie Partridge, assistant defensive backs coach Justin Hamilton, director of sports performance Mike Minnis, and offensive pass game coordinator Alex Tanney.

Partridge was the assistant head coach and defensive line coach at the University of Pittsburgh for the last six seasons. He spent three seasons as the head coach at Florida Atlantic before moving to Pitt.

Hamilton was a quality control coach for the Titans last year and Minnis spent the last eight seasons with the Eagles. Tanney worked with Colts head coach Shane Steichen with the Eagles and served as the quarterbacks coach in Philadelphia last year.